Voters head to polls Saturday in GOP primary after presidential candidates visit Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Republican Presidential Primary is this weekend in South Carolina, and several candidates will be in the Grand Strand on Friday for one last push before voters head to the polls.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will hold a campaign rally in Myrtle Beach at 9 a.m. at Springmaid Resort, located at 3200 S. Ocean Blvd. With him will be the patriarch of the Duck Dynasty family, Phil Robertson.

Donald Trump will be at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, located at 2115 Farlow St., beginning at 12 p.m. He’ll follow that up with a campaign rally starting at 3 p.m. at Pawleys Plantation Golf and County Club, located at 70 Tanglewood Drive in Pawleys Island.

Gov. Nikki Haley-endorsed Marco Rubio will also be in Pawleys Island on Friday for a campaign rally at the Lowcountry Preparatory School beginning at 10:45 a.m. The school is located at 300 Blue Stem Drive.

Finally, Ohio Gov. John Kasich will attend a town hall at Horry Georgetown Technical College at 1:30 p.m. HGTC is located at 2050 U.S. 501 in Conway.

All this leads up to the Palmetto State’s GOP presidential primary on Saturday, Feb. 20. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters at all precincts are reminded to bring either a: South Carolina driver’s license; an ID card issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles; a S.C. voter registration card with a photo; a federal military identification; or a U.S. passport.

Go to SCVotes.org for more information.

