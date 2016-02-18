Trucks take center stage Friday at Daytona

Two drivers with South Carolina ties will take part in Friday's start of the Camping World Truck Series at Daytona. (Source: WMBF News)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WMBF) - Daytona International Speedway will host some of the best truck drivers in the world Friday night as the Camping World Truck Series season gets underway. The Nextera Energy Resource 250 starts at 7:30 p.m.

Two drivers in Friday's race have distinct ties to South Carolina. Brandon Brown is a Coastal Carolina student. He even shows off a Chanticleer on the side of his truck. Brown raced in five races last season and is still seeking his first top ten finish on the circuit.

So is Jordan Anderson. He’s from Forest Acres and Famously Hot Columbia, South Carolina is his truck’s sponsor.

Practice for all of the truck driver wrapped up yesterday. They’ll qualify Friday at 4:30 p.m. and driver introductions are at 7Ma p.m.

