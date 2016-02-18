Brookgreen Gardens founder to be inducted into Georgetown County Women's Hall of Fame

The founder of Brookgreen Gardens is being recognized by the Georgetown County Women's Hall of Fame. (Source: Brookgreen Gardens Facebook page)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – One of the founders of Brookgreen Gardens will be inducted into the Georgetown County Women’s Hall of Fame.

Anna Hyatt Huntington, a renowned American sculptor who died in 1973, will be recognized for her lifetime of achievements and contributions to the life of Georgetown County on March 15 at the annual Women’s History Month luncheon of the Georgetown County Women’s Hall of Fame, according to a press release.

In 2016, Brookgreen Gardens, which was founded by Huntington and her husband, Archer, will celebrate the 85th anniversary of its establishment as America’s first public sculpture garden, the release stated.

The luncheon and program will take place from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the DeBordieu Club, located at 908 Bonnyneck Drive in Georgetown.

This event is open to the public. Tickets for the luncheon and program are $35 each. Space is limited and reservations must be made and paid for by Saturday, March 12.

