Coroner determines dock worker found in Pawleys island drowned

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Investigators were called Thursday night after a body, later identified as that of a dock worker missing since November 2015, was discovered in the Hagley community of Pawleys Island, according to officials.

The body was identified as 53-year-old Karim Rafi Muhammad Ali by the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. Ali had been missing since November 23 when he fell off of a floating dock while working. An autopsy confirmed the coroner's suspicious that Ali drowned.

Carrie Weaver, public information officer with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, added the discovery was made at 6 p.m. in the marsh at 504 Bannockburn Drive in the Hagley community.

