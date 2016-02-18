'Wining and Dining' service drives you and your car home

Dana Hollifield, the owner of Wining and Dining Designated Driving, was inspired to start the service following a career as a taxi driver. (Source: WMBF News)

A service called Wining and Dining Designated Driving Driving will get drivers home in their own vehicles after a night of drinking. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's a scary thought when on the highway that the person in a lane next to you could be drinking and driving.

Now, a former taxi driver has created a service in Myrtle Beach to help cut down on DUI arrests and accidents.

For the past three years, Dana Hollifield has been operating Wining and Dining Designated Driving, a driving service that provides a safe alternative for those who have been drinking.

“This service only drives you home. It does not drive you to another bar,” said Hollified.

Hollified says he felt inspired to start the service while in the taxi business.

“Often times we would hear requests from people that wanted someone to drive their car home,” said Hollifield.

Not only that, he felt DUI accidents and arrests are a serious problem in Horry County.

“My hope is try to cut down on the drinking and driving,” said Hollifield. “There's not a day that goes by when there's not six to 10 DUIs on the J. Reuben Long webpage.”

According to Myrtle Beach Police reports from 2015, 424 DUI arrests were made. Another report for 2016 shows there have already been 53 DUI arrests.

Unlike a taxi service or Uber, Hollifield says Wining and Dining is insured to drive you home in your car.

“It's all the convenience part of it,” said Hollifield. “It's such a pain to have to worry about getting your car the next day, and you have to rely on someone to come get you or you are going to pay for a cab. Why not just knock it out at one time?”

Hollifield says customers or bartenders can call his service and a driver will come to their location. The customer must sign a consent waiver that gives permission for the driver to drive their car home.

He says often times when a customer is highly intoxicated a witness, such as another driver, a friend or even a bartender must sign the waiver as well.

Hollifield says the consent insures the drivers are able to drive the car home.

He says he wants people to think responsibly, and his hope is to cut down on drinking and driving and save a life.

“You got to think of your livelihood and what you are going to lose as far as drinking and driving,” said Hollifield.

For the contact number, fees, and more information about Wining and Dining Designated Driving click here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.