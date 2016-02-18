Florence police seek suspects in connection with stabbing

Florence police are looking for two suspects in connection with a stabbing. (Source: Florence Police Department and Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Donald Wallace Brunson and Tracey LaMone Herion are both wanted for attempted murder in reference to the incident that occurred in the 400 block of Irby Street, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the FPD.

Maj. Carlos Raines said the incident occurred after the victim and the two suspects had gotten into a scuffle earlier in the evening.

The victim left and later ran into the two suspects again around 3 a.m. on Irby Street, where the fight resumed and the victim was stabbed several times, according to Raines.

Raines added the victim remains in the hospital recovering from injuries sustained.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects are asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.

