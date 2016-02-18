Victim identified in fatal Marlboro County accident

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died in a one-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Marlboro County.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a 2004 GMC Envoy driving west on Bennettsville Tower Road ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

The victim has been identified as Willie Roller, of the town of Tatum, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

