Monday After The Masters tickets go on sale Monday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tickets for the 2016 Hootie and the Blowfish Monday After The Masters Celebrity Pro-Am will go on sale starting Monday, Feb. 22.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 22 at the House of Blues, located at 4640 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach; the Barefoot Resort and Golf pro shops, located at 4980 Barefoot Resort Bridge Road in North Myrtle Beach; and all Ticketmaster outlets, according to a press release.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults. Children 12 years of age and under are admitted free when accompanying a paying adult.

The 2016 Monday After The Masters will be played at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club on April 11.

Headlining the early commitments for this year’s event are: U.S. women’s soccer legends Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach; United States Ryder Cup Captain and 21-time PGA Tour champion Davis Love III; and pro football hall of famers Dan Marino, Jonathan Ogden and Andre Reed, the release stated. Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Rick Barry and hockey legend Grant Fuhr are among the other former athletes who have committed to the event.

For more information, go to HootieGolf.com.

