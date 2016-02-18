North Myrtle Beach Police seek shoplifting suspect

An image of the shoplifting suspect. (Source: NMB Police)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a female shoplifting suspect.

The shoplifting incident happened on Saturday, February 13 at about 7:06 p.m., according news release from the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Detective Vant Abercrombie at 843-280-5641.

