Elliott, NASCAR drivers ready for Duels

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WMBF) - Chase Elliott will lead the field in Thursday night's first Can-Am Duel. He's already won the pole for Sunday's Daytona 500, the youngest driver to accomplish that feat.



Elliott will be in the first row with Dale Earnhardt Jr., followed by former rookie of the year Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Blaney. Earnhardt Jr. has four wins at Daytona on the Sprint Cup series, more than any driver in the first Duel's field.



Matt Kenseth and defending Sprint Cup Champion Kyle Busch start in the front of the second Duel. The loaded field features Jimmie Johnson and Carl Edwards in row two and Kurt Busch in row three.



The Can-Am Duels start at 7 p.m.

