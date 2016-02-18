Two suspects accused of domestic violence are on the loose

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two women allegedly became the victims of domestic violence, and now Horry County deputies are looking to find the two men suspected in those crimes.

The first incident allegedly happened on January 29, 2016 on Cedar Branch Road and Zero Lane. The victim called police claiming she was in fear of her life because of 26-year-old Anthony Gore. She stated Gore pulled out a BB gun and hit her with it, and also scratched her on her chest while grabbing on her in search of her wallet. Gore's last known address is on Log Cabin Road in Loris.

The next incident happened February 11, 2016 in the 5400 block of Long Avenue. Curtis Johnson, 42, is wanted for third-degree domestic violence. The Horry County police report states the victim was punched in the face by Johnson. The report states he was intoxicated, but ran from the home before police arrived. Johnson's last known address is on Long Avenue Extension in Horry County.

