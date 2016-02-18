Suspect in custody in connection with Longs shooting

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Police have taken into custody a suspect in the shooting of a 38-year-old man at a gathering at a home on Freemont Road in Longs Wednesday night. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital, and at last check, his condition was stable, police stated.

Christopher Collier was taken into custody by Horry County Police late Thursday afternoon after surrendering, according to Lt. Raul Denis.

At about 10 p.m., Horry County Police officers responded to the residence on Freemont Rd., just off Highway 905, to find the victim with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from HCPD.

Witnesses said a 27-year-old man, later identified as Collier, of Longs, came to their gathering drunk and disruptive. The victim tried to calm Collier and remove him from the gathering. That’s when Collier shot the victim, police say.

Detectives verified Collier’s identity, and issued arrest warrants for attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.