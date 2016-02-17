Darlington traffic stop leads to stolen credit cards and marijuana

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Special Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle on I-20 east bound Tuesday and found Marijuana, 12 debit/credit cards, 20 debit/credit cards with no embossed numbers on them and over $2600 in prepaid cards, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Twelve of the debit and credit cards were embossed with stolen credit card numbers with the suspects name embossed on the cards.

Daniel Paul Sang, 27, from Irmo, South Carolina, was charged with financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card forgery and simple possession of Marijuana.

The DCSO said, this is an ongoing investigation and additional arrest or charges could be forthcoming.

