Marco Rubio to visit Pawleys Island Friday

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - GOP Presidential candidate and US Senator Marco Rubio will hold a campaign rally Friday in Pawleys Island.

Reservations are required, however the event is free. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. and begin at 11:45 a.m.

The campaign is being held at the Lowcountry Preparatory School.

To register online, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.