Myrtle Beach Police hosting adult gang workshop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department will host a gang awareness workshop at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot on Thursday to give parents advice on how to protect their children from gang activity.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says officers are here to partner with parents in this battle against gangs. At the workshop, officers will be telling adults what signs to look out for that may indicate a child is getting trapped in a gang. But no matter the signs, the officers want to encourage parents to have an open conversation with their kids.

“Just because someone might be wearing a certain type of clothing or a certain color does not necessarily mean they are a gang member,” said Crosby. “But if you have several factors mixed in together, that could raise your awareness and make you want to investigate a little further."

Crosby said statistics show kids getting involved in gangs are starting out younger and younger, so the police department wants to get ahead of the problem by teaming up with parents.

"Maybe it's an officer coming out and speaking with the child and giving life examples of what he or she may be occurring if they get involved with a gang,” said Crosby. “It could be that the officer goes and participates with the child as a mentoring program at the school. There's various things that we're currently doing now that we will extend to the parents and let them know that we're there for them. We're here to help them."

The workshop will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot. A workshop geared more towards kids will be held on Saturday at the Mary C. Canty Rec Center.

"If we can stop one child from becoming a gang member, then we've succeeded,” said Crosby.

If you would like more information on the gang trends in Myrtle Beach, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.