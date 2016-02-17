Myrtle Beach man sentenced for cashing $1.6 million in fraudulent checks

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Charleston for cashing $1.6 million in fraudulent tax return checks over a five-year period.

Jose Boyzo, 49, of Myrtle Beach, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for theft of government property, according to a press release from William Nettles, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

Boyzo operated a licensed check cashing business in Myrtle Beach. From 2009 to 2014, he cashed more than 4,305 tax refund checks generated from fraudulent tax returns, the release stated.

The case was investigated by agents from the IRS' Criminal Investigative Division, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Office of the Inspector General. Assistant U. S. Attorney Rhett DeHart of the Charleston office prosecuted the case.

