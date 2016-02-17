Highway Patrol troopers feed homeless in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina State Troopers are feeding the homeless. Their first stop was at the Whosoever Community Church on Wednesday afternoon. Troopers partnered with the House of Hope and the church near Irby street in downtown Florence.

All the food was prepared by Julia Belle’s in Florence to help make it happen. Captain, Jo Nell with highway patrol said he wants people to see law enforcement out there helping those in need.

“They came back and thanked us for the food and they enjoyed it and that’s what we want, because again we are a part of this community. We want people to know we aren’t just out there to write tickets. We are out there to save lives and help people," said Nell.

Nell said he thinks everyone was happy who came through the church. "We see a lot of them on the highways. On I95 and I20 and we always try to find a place for them to go. Now we have the whosoever church, and we can bring them here. Some places we can’t get into so partnering with them and House of Hope is a great thing for us," Nell said.

Troop 5 is over eight counties and they plan to reach the homeless community in each one. Their next stop is Darlington County followed by Georgetown County.

