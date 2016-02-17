New hotel is coming to Florence's new hospitality district

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence will see another new hotel in their hospitality district by the end of this year. Construction is underway at the future site of the Fairfield Inn & Suites. Raines Hospitality is behind the project. They said after the new hotel is up, Hospitality Boulevard will have five Marriott’s on it, making it the only area in the country with all of their properties on one road.

Construction broke ground the beginning of this year for the brand new 86-room hotel right behind the current Towne Place Suites. It will be filled with king and queen suites, free wifi, a fitness center and indoor pool. Kristen Myers, the Development Coordinator for Raines Hospitality, the local and family owned management company, said it will be perfect for the location.

“Each property kind of targets a different audience. I would say Fairfield is targeting between leisure and business. It’s kind of a mix, it still offers the free breakfast so that draws in a lot of leisure travel as well," says Meyers.

Just at the intersection of Radio Drive and Hospitality Boulevard there will be close to 1300 hotel rooms. General Manager of the Florence Civic Center, Kendall Wall said this new Fairfield Inn and Suites will be a huge boost for them. “Over the last several years, we’ve had a new hotel about every year that’s opened. So, as your looking at convention groups there’s bench marks they go by as far as the number of hotel rooms in close proximity. Ours is great because you can walk to the building here from the hotels.”

Wall said this shows the growth that Florence has seen the last ten to twelve years in the area. “Just the location of being right here at I95 and I20 and the regional mall being located here. The other side is always the economic impact you’re always looking at. With another hotel, it increases that impact, bringing more people to town shopping, spending money, eating out at the restaurants, etc.," said Wall.

All of this help brings in even more development and money. Myers said, "Fairfield was just the next big move for Florence. They had an older Fairfield across the mall and its phased out a little bit, so we took that opportunity to expand and re-open it right here.”

The Fairfield Inn is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2016. Click here to follow the construction progress of the new hotel and for more info on Raines Hospitality.

