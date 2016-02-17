Andrews man arrested in connection with January shooting

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) – Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an Andrews man in reference to a Jan. 18, shooting.

Charles Lewis Bazen, 55, of 16 Juniper St., Andrews, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of attempted murder to include discharging a firearm into a dwelling while occupied, according to a press release from the WCSO.

Bazen allegedly fired a rifle into the victim’s home several times due to an on-going dispute, the release stated. The shooting happened at a residence off Aimwell Road in the Andrews area of Williamsburg County.

The suspect will remain in the Williamsburg County Detention Center until a bond hearing is scheduled. The investigation into the shooting continues, according to the WCSO.

