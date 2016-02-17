Four additional businesses coming to Village Shops at Grande Dunes

Four new businesses are coming to the Village Shops at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Crosland Southeast)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Four new businesses will join anchor store Publix at the Village Shops at Grande Dunes near 82nd Avenue and North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

Commercial developer Crosland Southeast announced via a press release on Tuesday that Chipotle Mexican Grill, frozen yogurt shop Menchie’s, Tiffany Nails and Starbucks will all be added to the 12-acre retail development.

All five stores are expected to open for business in early summer, according to the release.

"We're excited to add a variety of new tenants to the Village Shops, along with strengthening the presence of Publix in the Myrtle Beach region,” said Brad McGinnis, senior vice president at Crosland Southeast. “We look forward to announcing more new shops and other tenants over the next few months.”

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.