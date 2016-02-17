WMBF News has the Daytona 500 covered

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WMBF) - NASCAR kicks of its season on Sunday with the Daytona 500, but there are several events leading up to the big race.



The Can-Am Duels are Thursday. The two 150-mile races start at 7 p.m.



The Camping World Truck Series takes center stage on Friday. The Nextera Energy Resources 250 is at 7:30 p.m.



The day before the "Great American Race," NASCAR fans will take in the Powershares QQQ 300. That's this week's XFINITY race. The green flag d rops at 3:30 p.m.



Sunday's Daytona 500 begins at 1:00 p.m.



Live coverage from the World Center of Racing starts Thursday on WMBF News at 4. You can get updates through the weekend on the WMBF News Facebook fan page and by following @WMBFdaytona on Twitter.



Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.