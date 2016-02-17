Neighbor talks about going face-to-face with burglars in Myrtle Beach neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A neighborhood is on edge Wednesday after a member of the community walked into her home to find two men standing in her living room, according to Myrtle Beach police.

She told police both men were armed with rifles. It was a frightening evening for everyone in the community off 73rd Avenue North, including Steve Doran, the man who said he called the crime in after encountering the suspects.

It was about 8 p.m. Tuesday when Doran saw something strange at his neighbor’s home.

"I was walking my dogs, and as I walked past the neighbor's door, two young men came blasting out very quickly, out of a door that she never uses," he said.

He didn't know at that moment, but Doran’s neighbor said she had gotten home and walked in on them mid-break-in.

"The young men came out at a very fast walk, and did their very best not to look at me,” Doran said of the moment he spotted the suspects.

The victim told police she walked in the back of her home and saw the two men. Both, she said, were carrying rifles. She heard them say ‘she's home’, before they left through the front door.

Doran said when he saw them, his instincts told him something wasn't right.

"They left the door open, which is very unusual for her,” Doran continued. “And so I stuck my head in and called for her, her car was in the driveway, and got no answer. And so I called the police."

Doran said his neighbor was okay, but everyone was on edge following the incident.

"She came to within 30 feet of these people,” he emphasized. “She walked in the back door as they were in the front room. I'm a little… I feel uncomfortable leaving my wife alone in the house.”

No matter what neighborhood, Doran said his warning is for anyone.

"Lock your doors,” he said. “Seriously, just lock your doors. And pay attention to what's going on around you. Your very best weapon is your head."

The victim told police she didn't find anything missing. They searched for the suspects in the area, and asked neighbors to lock their doors and windows and call if they were to see anything suspicious.

