Myrtle Beach man charged in connection with attempted Pine Lakes burglary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attempting to burglarize a home in the Pine Lakes community.

Kodi Garrett Pate, 19, of the 1100 block of N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

According to information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Pate's bond was set at $75,000. He is out now on home detention.

His arrest was in connection to an incident that reportedly occurred on Friday, Feb. 12, in the Pine Lakes community. The victim told police he had security footage of two suspects with guns trying to enter his home, according to the arrest report.

The footage reportedly showed two suspects holding what appeared to be handguns. Both men walked around the property and tried to open the doors, the report stated. Eventually, the men were seen on the footage leaving the area.

The victim told police all the doors of his home were locked at the time and nothing was stolen.

Information from the MBPD does not indicate that a second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with this attempted burglary.

There is no indication at this time the incident is connected to other attempted burglaries that also occurred in the Pine Lakes community on Friday.

