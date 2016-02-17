Report of gun on school bus prompts temporary lockdown at 2 Marion Co. schools

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Reports of a gun being brought on to a school bus prompted Mullins High School and Palmetto Middle School in Marion County School district to be locked down temporarily Wednesday morning, district officials confirmed.

Deborah Wimberly, a Marion County School District spokesperson, says the district searched both campuses and determined there was no gun on school property and has since resumed normal operations.

