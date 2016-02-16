NASCAR marketing team of year awarded to Darlington Raceway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

NASCAR marketing team of year awarded to Darlington Raceway

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - NASCAR is a huge deal in South Carolina and Darlington Raceway has some of the greatest fans in the world. Tuesday night the Darlington Raceway Marketing team was honored and recognized with awards at a banquet ceremony.

Director of Public Relations Dennis Worden received the NASCAR track Public Relations Representative of the year award.

Additionally, the marketing team for Darlington Raceway won NASCAR marketing team of the year.

Chip Wile tweeted Tuesday night, "So honored to be a part of the @TooToughToTame team. Won @NASCAR marketing team of  year."

