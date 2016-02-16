Man charged for criminal sexual conduct with 4-year-old

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police responded to a call on February 8 in reference to a sexual assault involving a four-year-old girl, according to a police report.

Upon arriving, the mother of the victim said she was alerted by a day care that the victim made an inappropriate statement while she was playing there.

Horry County Police reports say the mother picked her up and asked her if the suspect ever touched her; she said yes, and pointed to her crotch.

The mother said she asked the girl if she ever had to touch the suspect, and she said yes.

The mother also asked the victim if she was ever hurt, and the victim replied yes and pointed to her crotch.

The mother said she confronted the suspect about the incident, and said he "played dumb," according to reports.

Randy Mason, 53, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He is being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

