2 teens charged for attempted murder after Lake City robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff's Office charged two men with two counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted strong armed robbery, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery on Salters Street in Lake City, on February 12, around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, deputies met with two victims who said they were robbed while walking on Salters Street by three suspects. According to reports, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money and placed a gun to the head of one of the victims. The victims told police that while attempting to flee on foot, the suspects chased the victims and fired several shots at them.

Investigators charged Ahmed Rasheek Nesbitt, 17, and Demetrius Eaddy,19, with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of attempted strong armed robbery.

The sheriff's office said Nesbiit and Eaddy will remain at the Florence County Detention Center.

Bond for Eaddy was set at $30,000 and bond was denied for Nesbitt.

Investigators also issued warrants for Patrick Jackson of 833 Sherwood Street, Lake City in connection to the incident.

Anyone with knowledge on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office 843-665-2121

