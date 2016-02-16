Three Hartsville residents arrested for allegedly operating meth lab

Three Hartsville residents were arrested for allegedly operating a meth lab. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three Hartsville residents in connection with a suspected meth lab.

Heather Michelle Dixon, 31, Charles Needham Marshall III, 36, and Phillip Cash Wallace, 34, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine and disposal or assisting disposal of methamphetamine waste, according to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

On Monday, DCSO deputies went to Hoffman Road after receiving complaints of a meth lab being located at a home there.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly saw signs and items used in the operation of a meth lab. A search warrant was obtained and the alleged meth lab was discovered, along with the finished product, needles and other drug paraphernalia, according to the DCSO.

A HAZMAT team clean-up crew responded for disposal of the hazardous material.

