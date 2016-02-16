Waccamaw River climbs to near major flood stage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Recent heavy rains continue to cause the Waccamaw River to swell. Rainfall so far this month has reached as high as 5 to 8 inches across much of the area. All of this rain falling on saturated ground continues to lead to rises on the Waccamaw River.



The river observation point in Conway was 13.46 feet at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Additional rainfall of nearly an inch across the area Tuesday morning will cause the river to rise to 13.8 feet by Wednesday evening. Flood stage is 11 feet and what's considered "major flooding" starts when the river reaches 14 feet.



At the forecast river level, flooding will worsen and affect residential communities and roads in Riverfront South, Lees Landing, Savannah Bluff, Pitch Landing, Jackson Bluff, and Bucksville.



Flooding of yards and some roads is also likely along the southern stretch of the river in southern Horry County including areas near Socastee.



Remember to never drive through flooded roadways or go around road blocks.



After cresting on Wednesday, the river is forecast to slowly fall through the end of the week and into the weekend. The forecast calls for sunny, mild and rain free weather through Sunday.

