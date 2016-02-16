Palmetto Goodwill looking for Horry, Georgetown counties job seekers

Palmetto Goodwill will host four Hire Me! events for Horry and Georgetown counties job seekers. (Source: Palmetto Goodwill)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Palmetto Goodwill is looking to fill 40 full-time, part-time and seasonal hospitality positions with Orange Lakes Resorts.

Four Hire Me! events are scheduled over the next few weeks across the Grand Strand, according to a press release from Palmetto Goodwill. The dates and locations are:

Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the Palmetto Goodwill Community Service Center, located at 2148 Oakheart Road in Myrtle Beach

Friday, Feb. 19 and Wednesday, March 2 at the Palmetto Goodwill Job Link Center at 1520 Highmarket St., in Georgetown

All four Hire Me! events will take place at 10 a.m.

Available positions include housekeepers, laundry aides, bartenders, food and beverage/marketplace clerks, front desk specialists and senior manager of facilities, according to the release.

Benefits include weekly pay, medical, dental and vision coverage, 401K and paid time off.

Those interested in attending any of these events must register by sending an email to mbhireme@palmettogoodwill.org.

