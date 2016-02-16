Lumberton man accused of breaking and entering into neighborhood homes

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department have arrested a man suspected of breaking into a number of homes within the city.

J.C. Chavis, 53, was arrested Monday and charged with: five counts of felony breaking and entering; four counts of felony larceny; and eight counts of misdemeanor larceny, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.

The suspect is accused of cruising neighborhoods within the city and looking for property to steal, the release stated. Chavis reportedly was seen driving slowly in a brown-colored van and even backing up after passing certain homes.

Chavis is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $62,000 bond.

