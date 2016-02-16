Horry County precinct changes coming ahead of presidential primaries

Some registered Horry County voters will be casting their ballot for the upcoming Republican and Democratic presidential primaries at a different location. (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Some registered Horry County voters will be casting their ballot for the upcoming Republican and Democratic presidential primaries at a different location.

Five precincts will move to a new polling location, according to information from the Horry County Voters Registration and Elections office. They are as follows:

Dunes No. 3 – moved to Windy Hill Fire Station at 801 33rd Ave. North in North Myrtle Beach

Garden City #1 – moved to Seaside Elementary School at 1605 Woodland Ave., in Garden City

Jet Port #2 – moved to Myrtle Beach Fire Station No. 3 at 2108 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach

Ocean Forest No. 1 – moved to Myrtle Beach Fire Station No. 6 at 970 38th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach

Little River No. 2 - moved to Little River Fire Station at 4731 Baker St., in Little River

Voters at all precincts are reminded to bring either a: South Carolina driver’s license; an ID card issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles; a S.C. voter registration card with a photo; a federal military identification; or a U.S. passport.

The Republican Presidential Primary is Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. It is followed a week later by the Democratic Presidential Primary on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Polls will be open for both primaries from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The last day for absentee voting is Feb. 19 in the Republican primary, while Feb. 26 is the final day for absentee voting in the Democratic primary.

For more information, visit the S.C. Votes website.

