GOP presidential hopeful Cruz hosts rally in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - It was standing room only at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology building on the campus of Florence Darlington Technical College in Florence to listen to Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz spoke on why he deserves the number one spot here in South Carolina ahead of this Saturday's Republican Primary. He said, “This election will be one, friend to friend, neighbor to neighbor, pastor to pastor, South Carolinian to South Carolinian. I’ll tell you this if every person in this room gets nine other people to vote on Saturday, we will win the South Carolina primary, we will win the nomination and we will the general election.”

Cruz asked his supporters in the room to look ahead to that first day of office if he is elected President. First by saying, “I will rescind every single illegal and unconstitutional executive action taken by President Obama."

He said he intends to open up an investigation into Planned Parenthood, end what he calls persecution of religious liberty, and says he plans to repeal every word of Obamacare. “We will pass common sense health insurance - personal, portable and affordable, and keeps government from getting between us and our doctors," said Cruz.

Mary Schwier, a supporter in the crowd Monday night, was just in Greenville for the Republican debate. Schwier said, “I’m hearing more from him about what he’s going to do rather than arguing on the stage type deal like everyone else. That’s what I really like about him he’s telling us what he’s going to do.”

“We will not weaken, we will not degrade, we will utterly and completely destroy ISIS," said Cruz. Ronald Hughes was in the crowd supporting Cruz at the rally. Hughes said, “He’s been for returning illegals back..it is totally against a pathway to citizenship and some of the adds out there right now misrepresents his position, so I hope he can mention that and clear it up in people’s minds.”

Cruz believes education should be governed by the state or local level, along with transportation dollars. “I think South Carolinians know a lot better where you need new roads, highways and bridges than some bureaucrat in Washington. We ought to block grant that money, send it to the state and let the legislature and people of the state allocate the money in their own state," Cruz said.

“I appreciate his stance on the need to be conservative in government spending and to protect our borders," said Susan Carter, Ted Cruz voter.

Cruz believes this presidential election is a turning point. As the crowd rose to their feet, he told them this year will be a new generation of leaders of the Republican party, “Who stand for liberty, who stand for the Constitution, who stand for the Judeo-Christian values that built this great nation.”

Cruz added a new stop in Charleston Tuesday morning before his Veteran Coalition rally in Columbia that afternoon.

