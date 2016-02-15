Sea turtles rescued on North Carolina shore released in Florida

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Eight Green Sea Turtles were rescued after being stranded on the NC Shore and have been recovered and released into the warm waters of Florida, according to Bethany Marshall with Ripley's Aquarium.

Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach received eight young 'Cold-Stunned' Sea Turtles that were found washing up on the North Carolina shoreline.

After four weeks of care by the team at Ripley's, the turtles have improved and DNR has authorized their release into the warmer waters of St. Augustine, Florida.



“During their stay with us here at Ripley’s Aquarium, each turtle has received antibiotics, blood tests, weight measurements and constant observation to ensure their return to normal eating patterns and good health,” said Tim Handsel, Director of Husbandry at Ripley’s Aquarium.



The turtles were released Monday in St. Augustine, Florida at Washington Oaks State Park and the Team from Ripley’s Aquarium were there to witness.



“Turtles are very resilient creatures,” said Sean Boyd, “and important members of the marine eco system.



If you discover a sea turtle washed up on the beaches of South Carolina, call the SC DNR Hotline at 1-800-922-5431.

