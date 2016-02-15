Rubio makes final push in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Candidates and voter Registration offices across the state are busy this week as the primaries get closer. On Tuesday, Senator Marco Rubio made a stop at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.

Before he spoke to an estimated crowd of 600 he spoke to the media. One thing he discussed is Governor Nikki Haley’s place in this year’s presidential election.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of her career trajectory. I think last year, after the shooting at Mother Emanuel, she showed tremendous leadership,” Rubio said. “If she wants to continue in public service there is now doubt that no matter who our nominee is she will be at the top of the list for various things vice president or the cabinet. I think she is someone who could run as president one day herself,” Rubio said.

Some voters said that coming to Tuesday’s stop, re-solidified why they will vote for him.

“My main issue in the election is terrorism and foreign policy and to me he is the strongest,” Karen Eaddy of Marion County said.

“Bernie Sanders puts it in his commercials that he is a socialist. So he is honest about it. We don’t want to be a socialist country. There are dozens and dozens of socialist countries all over the world. If you want to be a socialist…why don’t you move to a socialist country we want to be America,” said Rubio.

While Rubio worked to gather support and build steam for Saturday’s Republican Primary, the folks over at Florence County Voter Registration prepared for a big turnout.

David Alford, the Director over at Florence County Voter Registration expects 50,000 people to vote in the upcoming primaries. Already the voting machines are ready for Saturday.

Since the election is on a Saturday, Alford doesn’t expect a certain time to be busier than another.

“This Saturday is the GOP Primary. You need to have your photo ID with you as always and just follow through the process as you would for any other election,” Alford said.

Alford said all voters need to remember you can only vote in one primary and that the party you vote for in February, doesn’t lock you into voting for that same party in November.

