Accident shuts down Hwy 90 in NMB Monday morning

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a crash Monday morning that shutdown Hwy 90 during the lunch commute.

Crews performed extrication before noon Monday, according to the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page. 

Horry County Fire Rescue units assisted with North Myrtle Beach emergency crews.

