Subcommittee formed to deal with youth violence in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A new county subcommittee plans to tackle an issue concerning many people in the community, the increasing number of cases of violence involving teenagers and young adults.

County Councilman Al Allen, who is also the chairman of the public safety committee, decided to create a subcommittee dedicated to figuring out solutions to violence, especially that involving young people.

Monday morning’s public safety committee meeting began with public comment.

Community Activist Bennie Swans spoke to the committee members about the violence plaguing local communities, leaving teenagers dead and people scared to live in their own neighborhoods.

He suggested a series of public meetings to collect the community’s thoughts and efforts to deal with the violence.

Councilman Allen’s response is a subcommittee of the public safety committee, which Councilman Jimmy Washington will head up with Holly Heniford as co-chair.

Members will be from the Horry County Police Department and Sheriff’s Office as well as the community.

The subcommittee is set to report to the public safety committee in June on its progress.

Councilman Allen hopes this will attack the violence from the community standpoint while law enforcement works on its own efforts, such as combating gangs through the new gang task force.

