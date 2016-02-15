NASCAR legends to appear before Bojangles' Southern 500 race

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington Raceway and Bojangles' will once again feature a number of NASCAR icons for a “fireside chat” during the Labor Day race weekend.

The Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast is set for Sept. 4, 2016, prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles Southern 500, according to a press release. Scheduled attendees include Darrell Waltrip, Rusty Wallace and Leonard Wood, among others.

The moderator for the breakfast is NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley.

The promotion kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 17. At this time, fans will receive free access to the breakfast when they purchase their seats to the Bojangles’ Southern 500. This offer is good while supplies last.

Over 1,000 fans participated in the breakfast in 2015, according to the release.

For more information, visit the Darlington Raceway website.

