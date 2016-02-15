Two injured in separate crashes on icy Scotland County bridge

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two separate crashes in Scotland County early Monday morning were the result of a bridge that iced over from freezing rain, according to Roylin Hammond, Scotland County Emergency Management Coordinator.

The two crashes occurred on a bridge on Highway 74 between Laurel Hill and Hamlet, said Hammond. He added the crashes happened within minutes of each other and believes the ice was a factor.

Hammond added the drivers did not suffer serious injuries, but did not have further details on their conditions.

Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation have put salt and sand on the bridge to help prevent further accidents, according to Hammond.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.