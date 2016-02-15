2 Ultimate Frisbee events coming to North Myrtle Beach

A series of sanctioned Ultimate Frisbee Events will kick off the sports tourism season at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two sanctioned Ultimate Frisbee events are taking place in North Myrtle Beach on February 20 to 21, and March 18 to 20.

North Myrtle Beach Sports Tourism Season Kicks Off with a Series of Sanctioned Ultimate Frisbee Events

A series of sanctioned Ultimate Frisbee Events will kick off the sports tourism season at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. The public is invited to come out to watch the events. All games will be played at the Wild Wing Café Soccer/Lacrosse Complex at the sports Complex.

Two of the events are sanctioned by USA Ultimate, the United States governing body for the sport of Ultimate Frisbee. All three Ultimate Frisbee events are run by Wilmington Ultimate, a nonprofit Ultimate Frisbee organization.

The Easterns Qualifier will be held February 20-21 at the sports complex. This event serves as a preseason tournament for teams, with the winner receiving a free bid to the sanctioned Easterns Tournament March 18-20 at the sports complex. 25 colleges will compete in the Eastern Qualifier event, including the Universities of Michigan, Rutgers, Alabama, Georgetown, Penn, James Madison, Lehigh, Emory, Washington (St. Louis), Delaware, Tufts, NC State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Case Western Reserve, Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Brown, Indiana, and Virginia and Kansas. Teams from Dartmouth College and the College of William & Mary will also compete.

The Easterns, March 18-20 at the sports complex, is one of the premier events of the college Ultimate Frisbee season. The event moved from other locations to North Myrtle Beach in 2014. The Easterns will feature 16 of the nation’s top men’s and 16 of the nation’s top women’s Ultimate Frisbee teams. A list of participating teams and game times will be released in coming weeks.

The DIII (Division III) Easterns will be held at the sports complex April 1-3. DIII Easterns is quickly becoming a premier event for the Division III Ultimate season. North Myrtle Beach will welcome up to 20 Division III Open teams and up to 12 Division III Women’s teams.

These three Ultimate Frisbee events are run by Wilmington Ultimate, a nonprofit Ultimate Frisbee organization. For more information, visit their website at www.easterns.org

For more information on North Myrtle Beach Sports Tourism, visit www.nmbpark.com

