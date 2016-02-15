'All clear' given after Conway brush fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF)- Horry County Fire Rescue crews were out early on Monday working to contain a brush fire in Conway, near the intersection of Cates Bay Highway and Hemingway Chapel Road.

The call first went out to emergency crews at around 2 a.m.

Horry County Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Loeper said a brush truck was brought in to help fight the fire.

Loeper added that the ground in the area was too soft to get a fire engine back there, and firefighters used tools to put it out. According to Loeper, the brush fire wasn't endangering any structures or homes.

An Horry County 911 dispatch supervisor said the scene has been given the "all clear."

