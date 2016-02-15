Four displaced after Dunbar Street house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Four people were displaced after a fire Sunday night at a home on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach.

A WMBF News crew made it to the scene as Myrtle Beach fire fighters worked to contain the blaze at the single family home.

Crews were called out just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The American Red Cross stepped in to help the four people. Battalion Fire Chief Ian Maxwell, said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

