Schools now operating on a two-hour delay for Monday

(WMBF) - The following school systems are now operating on a delay for Monday, February 15th, 2016:

The public schools of Robeson County will be operating on a two-hour delay for Monday, February 15th, 2016 for all students and staff. This includes Primetime Child care. School officials and administrators will reassess the weather and travel conditions early Monday morning.

Scotland County Schools will also be operating on a two-hour delay for students and staff for Monday, February 15th.

The Marlboro County School District will operate on a two-hour for staff and students for Monday, February 15, 2016. Four-year old Pre-K students will have school, on Monday. However, Developmentally Delayed morning classes at Bennettsville Primary School are canceled.

Robeson Community College in Lumberton will also be operating on a two-hour delay for Monday.

Classes will begin at 10:00 A.M.





Stay tuned to WMBF News for the latest when it comes to school delays or cancellations.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.