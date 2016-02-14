Howe Springs Chief Engineer passes away Valentine's Day morning

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Howe Springs Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own this Valentine's Day. The department announced Chief Engineer Teddy Hawley passed away in the morning due to an ongoing illness.

The department posted on their Facebook Sunday, "Teddy served as the departments Chief Engineer and Maintenance Officer. His passion was teaching new members how to drive and operate the trucks and took great pride in keeping our equipment in top running order. Teddy was also one of our top responders until he started having trouble with his health.

"He was a great mentor to all of us and we should all strive to have the same passion he did for the fire service. So go ring those fire bells in heaven brother and rest easy, your brothers will take it from here. RIP, the department said."

Funeral services for Teddy will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 20 at Mt Hope Cemetery, directed by Cain-Calcutt-Stephens Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the services and at other times at the residence.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1105 48th Ave N, Suite 109 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

