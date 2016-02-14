Robeson murder victim mother of 3-year-old who shot himself in January

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – One man is in custody and charged with murder after a woman was found dead in the woods Sunday afternoon in Robeson County. Evelina Dial, 23, from Maxton, North Carolina, is the victim of the murder, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealy.

We are learning more about the woman found dead in a wooded area outside her house in Robeson County on Sunday.

Timothy Wade Locklear, 27, of Shady Lane, Maxton, NC, has been charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Robeson County Jail, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. No bond has been set on that charge..

Additionally, Locklear was charged with first-degree rape, burning personal property, and altering and destroying evidence. His bond on those charges is set at $100,000.

According to Sheriff Sealy, Dial was the mother of 3-year-old Manal Abdelaziz, who accidentally shot himself at his father's South Lumberton convenience store, Brother's Minnit Shop, on January 10.

Vearl Jones, Dial's Uncle says that he saw her body the day it was found. “I turned around and looked at her and said baby I'm so sorry, that was unnecessary. There was no reason for what happened. None whatsoever.”

Jones says when he went to the woods where police found her body, he saw it covered in pine straw, burned from the waist down. Robeson County deputies received the call around 2:30pm.m. off Nina Drive in Maxton, North Carolina where Dial grew up.

Modies Jones, is Dial's Grandmother who raised her. She says, “She was always here for grandma. A lot of times if she wasn’t here she would say grandma can I get back there. I had a lot of love for her honey, I did. She was just the sweetest she could be to me."

Jones adopted Dial when she was a little girl. She says she knew the man charged with murdering her granddaughter and had just seen him a couple days before. “I thought she was in Laurinburg where she has three children there, I thought she was with them. I just couldn’t understand it that she was that dead this close to home," said Jones. “When she was a small child at home and all the fun we had together, and all that to be taken away, she’s so young.”

Dial's uncle said, “There’s no more Evalina. She was the only one.”

Dial’s family says she was missing for two days before finding her body. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says the results of the autopsy should be released Wednesday. Investigation is still on-going.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.