Freezing rain advisory issued for Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon and Robeson counties

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issues a freezing rain advisory for Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro and Robeson counties from midnight tonight to 1:00 PM Monday. The possibility of freezing rain has increased. Upwards of a trace to as much as a few hundredths of an inch of ice may form on elevated surfaces including some walkways, bridges and overpasses.

This will make travel very difficult at times Monday morning. Especially for your morning commute. Slow down and use caution while driving. Winds will be blowing from the northeast around 5 to 10 miles per hour making air temperatures feel even colder tomorrow morning. We'll wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30s but then see those temperatures rise above freezing and any precipitation that falls will change over to all rain by the afternoon.

Tune into WMBF News tonight at 6 and 11 for the latest forecast but also be sure to tune into WMBF Today on Monday morning to know what to expect before you head out the door. You could also download the free WMBF First Alert weather app to track the freezing rain potential.

All Rights Reserved. WMBF News. Copyright 2016.

Want more from the First Alert Weather Team? Tune in to WMBF News now!

Download the First Alert Weather App – text “WEATHERAPP” to 84300 or tap here. http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/14846809/free-weather-app

Like them on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/WMBFFirstAlertWeather

Follow them on Twitter here https://twitter.com/wmbfweather

If you wish to stop receiving daily forecast alerts from the WMBF News App, tap here to learn how to configure the app push alerts. http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/28799622/how-to-configure-wmbf-news-app-push-alerts