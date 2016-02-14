West Florence firefighters rescue person trapped in overturned vehicle

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - West Florence fire crews were dispatched to the Sumter Street extension Sunday afternoon in reference to a overturned vehicle with one person trapped inside the car.

According to Captain Anthony B. Fox, 12 firefighters found the car in a ditch with one person trapped inside. West Florence firefighters used pneumatic air bags and high lift jacks to remove the patient who was partially trapped under the vehicle.

Fox said the patient was extricated in about fifteen minutes and then turned over to Florence County Emergency Medical Services for transport to an area Hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.