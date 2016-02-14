New York fugitive captured by Myrtle Beach Police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police arrested a fugitive Saturday after responding to a call on Columbia Drive for a wanted person, according to reports.

Police responded to the call at 1:10 p.m., when they arrived on scene it was discovered the suspect was wanted by New York State Police for a DUI. Reports say the suspect carries a year or more in jail.

According to Myrtle Beach Police reports, 46-year-old Larry Allen II was arrested and transported to the Myrtle Beach jail.

