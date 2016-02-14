Heavy traffic delays reported on US-501 and Singleton Road in Co - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Heavy traffic delays reported on US-501 and Singleton Road in Conway

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting lane closures at 501 North and Singleton Road in Conway.

SCDOT said two left lanes are closed. A WMBF News employee on scene said traffic has been backed up for at least one hour.

We are working to learn what is causing the delay.

