Coroner identifies victim of fatal Darlington crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed one person is dead after a crash on Society Hill Road near Belle Aire Street Sunday morning.

Sheriff Wayne Byrd said the accident happened around 4 a.m. According to Hardee, the crash was a single vehicle collision and the victim, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hardee identified the victim as Belton Joyner, Jr., 62 from Society Hill.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling north on Secondary 133 and ran off the right side of the road striking several trees. Both passengers were ejected from the vehicle and transported to Mcleod Hospital.

This crash is under investigation by the SCHP & Darlington County Coroner's Office.

